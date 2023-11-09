comScore
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO GMP today is ₹94, say market observers

Protean eGov Technologies IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing regime, finalisation of share allocation is most likely on Thursday or Friday. (Photo: Company Website)Premium
Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is likely to take place soon after closure of Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO subscription on Wednesday. In the wake of T+3 listing regime, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO listing date is most likely on 13th November 2023. So, share allotment is expected either on Thursday or on Friday. Once the allotment is declared, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check their Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status online.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited GMP

Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, shares of Protean eGov Technologies Lmited are available at a premium of 94 in grey market today, say market observers. This means, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited GMP today is 94.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's application status online on BSE, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO listing date is most likely on 13th November 2023 i.e. on Monday next week.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
