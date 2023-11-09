Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status online
Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO GMP today is ₹94, say market observers
Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is likely to take place soon after closure of Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO subscription on Wednesday. In the wake of T+3 listing regime, Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO listing date is most likely on 13th November 2023. So, share allotment is expected either on Thursday or on Friday. Once the allotment is declared, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check their Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO allotment status online.
