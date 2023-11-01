Protean eGov Technologies sets price band at ₹752-792 to raise ₹490.3 crore; to open on November 6
Protean eGov Technologies IPO, formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure has set the price band for its issue at ₹752-792 per share to raise ₹490.3 crore. The company is set to launch its three-day initial public offer on November 6 and close on November 8. Meanwhile, the anchor investors bidding for the IPO will start on 3 November.
