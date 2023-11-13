Protean eGov Technologies share price makes a flat debut; shares list at ₹792 apiece on BSE
Protean eGov Technologies share price made a flat debut on the BSE on Monday. Protean eGov Technologies IPO GMP today is +48, indicating a premium of ₹48 in the grey market.
Protean eGov Technologies IPO listing date: Protean eGov Technologies share price made a flat debut on the BSE on Monday. On BSE, Protean eGov Technologies Limited share price was listed same as the issue price of ₹792. Following a flat debut, Protean eGov share price gained over 2%. At 10:01 IST, Protean eGov shares were trading at ₹810 per share, up 2.27%.
