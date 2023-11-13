Protean eGov Technologies Limited IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts signal 'positive' debut of shares
Protean IPO listing date: Shares of Protean eGov Technologies Limited will hit stock market on 13th November 2023 i.e. today during special pre-open session
Protean IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies Limited has been fixed on 13th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, "...effective from Monday, November 13, 2023, the equity shares of Protean eGov Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that shares of Protean eGov Technologies Limited will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session during Monday deals.
