Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO fully subscribes by 1.22 times on last day

Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO fully subscribes by 1.22 times on last day

The Price Band for the IPO stood at 595 to 630 per Equity Share of the face value of 5 each.
1 min read . 08:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The portion kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fully subscribed by 1.26 times and 1.29 times respectively.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Financial services provider, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO fully subscribed on the third day of its issue. The 538.61 crore initial public offer closed on Thursday for subscriptions.

Financial services provider, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO fully subscribed on the third day of its issue. The 538.61 crore initial public offer closed on Thursday for subscriptions.

NSE data revealed that the IPO received cumulative bids of 73,30,928 equity shares against the offered size of 60,18,689 equity shares - subscribing by 1.22 times.

NSE data revealed that the IPO received cumulative bids of 73,30,928 equity shares against the offered size of 60,18,689 equity shares - subscribing by 1.22 times.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The portion kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fully subscribed by 1.26 times and 1.29 times respectively.

However, the part kept for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed by 99% against the reserved size.

The Price Band for the IPO stood at 595 to 630 per Equity Share of the face value of 5 each.

Under the IPO, 50% of the total size was offered to QIBs, 15% to NIIs and the remaining 35% was retail investors.

Post the IPO, the company will be listed on both BSE Limited (“BSE") and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE", together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges").