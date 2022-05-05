This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 8,549,340 equity shares having a face value of ₹5 each which includes up to 8,281,340 equity shares by Wagner and up to 268,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel.
Among many IPOs awaited in the next week is also of financial service provider, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services. The company will be launching its initial public offering on May 10, 2022. Subscriptions for this IPO will be available till May 12. However, bidding for anchor investors will be allowed on May 9, 2022.
2. Also, the offer includes a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to ₹6.5 crore for subscription by Eligible Employees (the “Employee Reservation Portion").
3. The Price Band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹595 per Equity Share to ₹630 per Equity Share of the face value of ₹5 each.
4. There is an employee discount of ₹59 per equity share offered to eligible employees under the Employee Reservation Portion.
5. Under the IPO, bids can be made for a minimum of 23 Equity Shares and in multiples of 23 Equity Shares thereafter.
6. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up to 50% of the IPO size has been allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs"). However, in consultation with the BRLMs, the company may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Category to Anchor Investors, on a discretionary basis, of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which Equity Shares are allocated to Anchor Investors. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Category (other than Anchor Investor Portion). Further, 5% of the QIB Category (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) is allocated to Mutual Funds only and the remainder of the QIB Category shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs.
7. Non-institutional Investors (NIIs) - Not less than 15% of the IPO size is allocated for this category, of which (a) one-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with an application size of more than ₹2 lakh and up to ₹1 million; and (b) two-third of such portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1 million, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders.
8. Retail Individual Investors - At least 35% of the IPO size is allocated to this category following the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price.
9. ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Equirus Capital are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.
10-. The Equity Shares offered in this Offer are proposed to be listed on both BSE Limited (“BSE") and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE", together with BSE, the “Stock Exchanges").