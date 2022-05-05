6. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up to 50% of the IPO size has been allocated on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs"). However, in consultation with the BRLMs, the company may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Category to Anchor Investors, on a discretionary basis, of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which Equity Shares are allocated to Anchor Investors. In the event of under-subscription or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Category (other than Anchor Investor Portion). Further, 5% of the QIB Category (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) is allocated to Mutual Funds only and the remainder of the QIB Category shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIBs.