Prudent Corporate IPO: GMP, price band, key details as issue opens for subscription next week
Retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Thursday set a price band of ₹595-630 per share for its three-day initial public offering (IPO) that is set to open next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and conclude on Thursday May 12.
The initial share-sale of 85,49,340 equity shares comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 82,81,340 equity shares by Wagner Ltd and up to 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel. At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around ₹538.6 crore via IPO.
At present, investor Wagner owns 39.91% shareholding, and Shirish Patel, a Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, has 3.15% stake.
As per market observers, Prudent Corporate shares have been commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹35 in the grey market. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services group (excluding banks) in India and is amongst the top mutual fund (MF) distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.
It offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and has presence across both online and offline channels.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets under management (AUM) from the mutual fund distribution business stood at ₹48,411.5 crore with 92% of their total AUM being equity oriented.
ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Equirus Capital are the Book Running Lead Managers to the public offer.