Prudent Corporate IPO: After closure of three days bidding of the public issue worth 538.61 crore, all focus has now shifted on Prudent Corporate IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 18th May 2022. Meanwhile, after getting out of trade in grey market on weekend, Prudent Corporate shares have once again become available in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Prudent Corporate are available at a premium of 12 in grey market today.

Prudent Corporate IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Prudent Corporate IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 12, which is 3 lower from its Monday GMP of 15. They said that Prudent Corporate IPO GMP has been oscillating in between 35 to 15 range ever since it made its debut in grey market. They said that tepid sentiment in regard to Prudent Corporate IPO in grey market can be attributed to the negative stock market sentiments, which is still persisting.

What this GMP mean?

market observers said that Prudent Corporate IPO GMP today is 12, which means grey market is expecting that Prudent Corporate IPO listing would happen around 642 ( 630 + 12), which is almost at par with the Prudent Corporate IPO price band of 595 to 630 per equity share.

So, Prudent Corporate IPO GMP indicates that the public issue will have a 'par listing.'

Prudent Corporate IPO allotment links

After announcement of share allocation, bidders will be able to check Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar — Link Intime Private Limited. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Prudent Corporate IPO listing date is expected on 23rd May 2022 and shares of the company is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.

