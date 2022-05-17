Prudent Corporate IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

Prudent Corporate IPO: After closure of three days bidding of the public issue worth ₹538.61 crore, all focus has now shifted on Prudent Corporate IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 18th May 2022. Meanwhile, after getting out of trade in grey market on weekend, Prudent Corporate shares have once again become available in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Prudent Corporate are available at a premium of ₹12 in grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}