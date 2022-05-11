Prudent Corporate IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status that you should know

Speaking on Prudent Corporate IPO, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlisteArena.com said, "Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited is an independent retail wealth management services group in India and are amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of AAUM and Commission received. It has various platforms for online investment, mutual funds, insurance, equities and portfolios and loan products. The revenue from operations is growing significantly. The company has strong reserves of Rs. 194 crores too. The offer price looks on a higher side, a bit compared to its peers. The issue is priced at 34x PE based on its FY22 annualized earnings. Also, the company operates in highly competitive space. Hence, given its steady fundamentals, it would be interesting to watch the response the investors amid volatile market conditions."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}