Prudent Corporate IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status you should know

Market observers said that Prudent Corporate IPO GMP today is ₹3, which is ₹9 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹12. They said that after its debut in grey market at ₹40 GMP, Prudent Corporate IPO GMP has been continuously nosediving and in last four days, it has dipped from ₹40 to ₹3, which is mainly due to the negative sentiments in global equity markets including Dalal Street. They said that tepid response to the public issue by investors further damaged grey market sentiments in regard to the Prudent Corporate IPO.

