Prudent Corporate IPO share allotment likely today. How to check status online

Announcement of share allocation for Prudent Corporate IPO is likely today as tentative Prudent Corporate IPO allotment date is 18th May 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹538.61 crore can check Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Prudent Corporate IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

