Prudent Corporate IPO share allotment likely today. How to check status online

Prudent Corporate IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of the IPO
Announcement of share allocation for Prudent Corporate IPO is likely today as tentative Prudent Corporate IPO allotment date is 18th May 2022. So, those who have applied for the public issue worth ₹538.61 crore can check Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Prudent Corporate IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Direct links to check Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status
However, for convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at Link Intime direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status online.
Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status check Link Intime
Those bidders who want to check their IPO allotment status by logging in at the official registrar's website, they can login at above-mentioned direct Link Intime web link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;
2] Select Prudent Corporate IPO;
3] Enter your PAN details; and
4] Click at 'Search' option.
Your Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.
Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status check BSE
Those bidders who want to check share allocation on BSE website are advised to login at the direct BSE link mentioned above and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;
2] Select Prudent Corporate IPO;
3] Enter Prudent Corporate IPO application number;
4] Enter your PAN details;
5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and
6] Click at 'Submit' button.
Your Prudent Corporate IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.