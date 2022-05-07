Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has set a price band of ₹595-630 per share for its three-day initial public offering (IPO). The initial share sale of the retail wealth management firm is set to open next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 and conclude on Thursday May 12.

The initial share-sale of 85,49,340 equity shares comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 82,81,340 equity shares by Wagner Ltd and up to 2,68,000 equity shares by Shirish Patel. At the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around ₹538.6 crore via IPO.

As per market observers, Prudent Corporate shares have been commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹33 in the grey market today, down from ₹35 yesterday. The company's shares are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors. Besides, equity shares worth up to ₹6.5 crore have been reserved for employees.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services group (excluding banks) in India and is amongst the top mutual fund (MF) distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.

It offers a technology enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and has presence across both online and offline channels.

The company provides wealth management services to 1,351,274 unique retail investors through 23,262 mutual fund distributors on their business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and are spread across 110 locations in 20 states.