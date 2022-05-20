Prudent Corporate share listing today. Experts predict 'moderate' debut

Expecting 'moderate' debut for Prudent Corporate shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "It won't have a robust opening. Much will depend on the market mood. If the market opens upside we may expect the stock to open around ₹630 to ₹650 while in the case of weak opening, the stock may open at around 5 per cent discount or say below ₹600 levels." He said that the retail wealth management company has a strong business model but due to higher valuations and price, it received tepid response from investors and this is going to happen with the stock after listing as well. He said that its peers like Anand Rathi Wealth are available at more attractive valuations so the stock may not attract big investors post-listing.