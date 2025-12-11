Prudential sells ₹4,900 crore stake ahead of ICICI Prudential AMC IPO — Who bought the shares?

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO: British insurance company Prudential said on Thursday it has sold a 4.5% stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, a day ahead of the company's much-awaited IPO opening.

Prudential sold its 4.5% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC worth a massive ₹4,900 crore, ahead of the Indian fund manager's $1.2 billion IPO that opens on Friday.

The British fund house is a joint venture between ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender. ICICI Bank holds a 51% stake in the asset management company, while Prudential holds the rest.