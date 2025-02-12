PS Raj Steels IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

PS Raj Steels IPO : The Initial Public offering opened for subscription on 12 February 2025. Check here for the subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

PS Raj Steels IPO Subscription status The IPO of PS Raj Steels had been subscribed 1.13 by 2.30 PM on February 12, 2025,(Day). The public offering had been subscribed to 0.91 times in the retail category, 0.79 times in the QIB category, and 2.17 times in the NII category as suggested by Chittorgarh.com data

PS Raj Steels IPO size The IPO of PS Raj Steels is a book-built offering worth ₹28.28 crores, which includes issuance of fresh 20.20 lakh shares

PS Raj Steels IPO Key dates The subscription period for PS Raj Steels' initial public offering (IPO) began on February 12, 2025, and it will end on February 14, 2025. On Monday, February 17, 2025, the allocation for the PS Raj Steels IPO is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for PS Raj Steels' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on the NSE SME.

PS Raj Steels IPO Key details for subscription The price range or Price band for PS Raj Steels' IPO is ₹132 to ₹140 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1000. Retail investors thereby considering the block size and price band must invest a minimum of ₹1,32,000 in order to qualify. Considering oversubscription situation at times, investors generally bid at the cutoff price, which is approximately ₹1,40,000.For HNI, the minimum lot size investment is two lots (2,000 shares), or ₹2,80,000.

PS Raj Steels IPO lead managers and registrars Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar, while Khambatta Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the PS Raj Steels IPO.Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited is the market maker for PS Raj Steels' first public offering.

PS Raj Steels IPO GMP or Grey Market premium PS Raj Steels IPO GMP or Grey Market premium currently is Nil as suggested by the data from investorgain.com. It means that PS Raj Steels shares are not commanding any premium over the issue price in the grey market. The PS Raj Steel shares thereby are trading close to the upper band of the IPO at ₹140, as is suggested by the GMP or Grey Market premium

