PUBG owner set to become a billionaire after Krafton’s mega IPO

Krafton Inc. founder Chang Byung-gyu could be worth as much as $3.5 billion if the firm’s initial public offering prices at the top end of the range given in its IPO filing, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Krafton is seeking to raise as much as 5.6 trillion won ($4.9 billion) in Seoul in what’s likely to be South Korea’s largest ever IPO. Chang will hold 14% of the shares after the offering.

