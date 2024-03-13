Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment date: Pune E-Stock Broking IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, March 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details to know

Thursday, March 14, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Thursday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, March 15 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO, you can do a Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment link

Step 2

Select "Pune E-Stock Broking IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Pune E-Stock Broking IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Also Read: Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know

How to check Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

BSE More Information

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO subscription status

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO subscription status was 371.16 times, on day 3, according to data on chittorgarh.com. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 338.92 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 775.99 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. Qualified Institutions Buyers subscribed to the issue 123.02 times.

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO subscription status was 13.09 times, on day 1, and on the second day, the issue was booked 65.80 times.

Also Read: Signoria Creation IPO: Issue oversubscribed on Day 2 with retail, NII support; check latest GMP, review, more

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP today

Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP or Pune E-Stock Broking IPO grey market premium is +90. This indicates Pune E-Stock Broking share price were trading at a premium of ₹90 in the grey market, according to www.investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pune E-Stock Broking share price is ₹173 apiece, which is 108.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹83.

Based on last 16 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹3, while the highest GMP is ₹100, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Gopal Snacks IPO set to debut on bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP hints ahead of listing

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!