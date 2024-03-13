Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Refund process for unallotted applicants to start. Demat account credit for allotted shares on Thursday. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO listing on BSE SME on March 15.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment date: Pune E-Stock Broking IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, March 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pune E-Stock Broking IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started