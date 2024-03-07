Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO opens on March 7 and closes on March 12 with a price band of ₹78 to ₹83 per share. The company offers trading platforms for Equity, Futures & Options, Currency, and Commodities. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO GMP is +83, indicating a premium of ₹83 in the grey market.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, March 7, and willclose on Tuesday, March 12. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹78 to ₹83 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. The lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
