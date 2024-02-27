Pune E-Stock Broking IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO price band set at ₹78-83 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Opening on March 7 and closing on March 12. Floor price at 7.80 times face value and cap price at 8.30 times face value.
Pune E-Stock Broking IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹78 to ₹83 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, March 7, and close on Tuesday, March 12. Pune E-Stock Broking IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 7.80 times of the face value and the cap price is 8.30 times of the face value of the equity shares.
