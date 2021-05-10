Punjab National Bank launches 1,800 crore share sale

The lender plans to raise up to Rs1,800 crore through the share sale, said a person aware of the bank’s fundraising plans. “The base size of the share sale is Rs1,200 crore with the option to upsize to Rs1,800 crore, depending on the demand. At the base size the fundraise will result in a dilution of 3.4%, while at the upper end it will be a dilution of 5.1%" he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, as he is not authorized to speak with the media.