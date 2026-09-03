Purple Style Labs IPO allotment in focus today; GMP at ₹1.5, 4 steps to check status

Purple Style Labs IPO allotment date: The Purple Style Labs IPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, 3 September. Investors who applied for the Purple Style Labs IPO can check the Purple Style Labs IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

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Purple Style Labs IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Purple Style Labs share price was indicated at ₹576.5 apiece, which is 0.26% higher than the IPO price of ₹575.

Considering grey market trends over the past 10 sessions, the current GMP of ₹1.5 reflects a pessimistic view. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP ranged from ₹0.00 to ₹34, according to experts.

On the last bidding day, Purple Style Labs IPO subscription status was 1.29 times.

Investors can determine whether they have received shares and the quantities by checking the allocation criteria. In addition, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. Shares that have been assigned will be credited to an individual's demat account.

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For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, 4 September. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Purple Style Labs IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, 7 September.

How to check Purple Style Labs IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Navigate to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website at: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

After clicking the link, you will see the option to check the status through one of five links.

Step 2: Once you've chosen one of the five URLs, select "Purple Style Labs IPO" from the dropdown menu marked "Select IPO."

Step 3: To access the status, provide your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you decide to use the application number, enter your application number followed by the captcha code, and then click "Submit."

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- If you opt for the Demat Account choice, enter your account details along with the captcha code, then click "Submit."

- For the third choice, which is PAN, type in your PAN number along with the captcha code. Then, click "Submit."

How to check Purple Style Labs IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Purple Style Labs IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Navigate to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Create an account using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE website.

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Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha verification code.

Step 4: On the next page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Also Read | Purple Style IPO, Deepa Jewellers IPO among 7 new issues to open next week

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.