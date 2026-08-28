Purple Style Labs IPO: Price band, lot size, GMP, listing date and other key details

Purple Style Labs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Purple Style Labs is set to open on Monday, August 31. This will mark the 23rd mainboard issue to hit Dalal Street this month.

Eighteen issues have already debuted on the exchanges, with all of them currently trading above their respective issue prices. August also marked the biggest month for IPOs in 2026, as demand for new issues improved after witnessing muted interest. So far in 2026, 178 stocks (including SMEs) have successfully listed on Dalal Street, as per Trendlyne data.

Purple Style Labs IPO issue details 1. Purple Style Labs IPO date: The issue will open for subscription on Monday, August 31, and will remain open until Wednesday, September 2.

2. Purple Style Labs IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹546– ₹575 per equity share.

3. Purple Style Labs IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹680 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. The total proceeds from the issue will flow into the company, since it is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

4. Purple Style Labs IPO lot size: The IPO lot size has been fixed at 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,950 for retail investors.

5. Purple Style Labs IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved up to 75% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 10% for retail investors.

6. Purple Style Labs IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 3. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares credited to their demat accounts by Friday, September 4, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be initiated on the same day.

7. Purple Style Labs IPO listing: The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE on Monday, September 7.

8. Purple Style Labs IPO GMP: According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Purple Style Labs IPO stood at nil, indicating that the stock could list at the IPO price.

9. Purple Style Labs IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

10. Purple Style Labs overview: Incorporated in August 2015, Purple Style Labs Limited is a multi-brand luxury omni-channel fashion platform operating under Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), offering a curated portfolio of luxury fashion products across womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and kidswear, with a focus on wedding and occasion wear.

The company sources products from 1,109 active designer brands as of March 31, 2026, including Seema Gujral, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal, and Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

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