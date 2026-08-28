Purple Style Labs IPO: Price band, lot size, GMP, listing date and other key details

Purple Style Labs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Purple Style Labs is set to open on Monday, August 31. This will mark the 23rd mainboard issue to hit Dalal Street this month.

Eighteen issues have already debuted on the exchanges, with all of them currently trading above their respective issue prices. August also marked the biggest month for IPOs in 2026, as demand for new issues improved after witnessing muted interest. So far in 2026, 178 stocks (including SMEs) have successfully listed on Dalal Street, as per Trendlyne data.

Advertisement

Purple Style Labs IPO issue details 1. Purple Style Labs IPO date: The issue will open for subscription on Monday, August 31, and will remain open until Wednesday, September 2.

2. Purple Style Labs IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹546– ₹575 per equity share.

3. Purple Style Labs IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹680 crore through the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.18 crore shares. The total proceeds from the issue will flow into the company, since it is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

4. Purple Style Labs IPO lot size: The IPO lot size has been fixed at 26 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,950 for retail investors.

Advertisement

5. Purple Style Labs IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved up to 75% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 10% for retail investors.

6. Purple Style Labs IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 3. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares credited to their demat accounts by Friday, September 4, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be initiated on the same day.

7. Purple Style Labs IPO listing: The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE on Monday, September 7.

8. Purple Style Labs IPO GMP: According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Purple Style Labs IPO stood at nil, indicating that the stock could list at the IPO price.

Advertisement

9. Purple Style Labs IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

10. Purple Style Labs overview: Incorporated in August 2015, Purple Style Labs Limited is a multi-brand luxury omni-channel fashion platform operating under Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), offering a curated portfolio of luxury fashion products across womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and kidswear, with a focus on wedding and occasion wear.

The company sources products from 1,109 active designer brands as of March 31, 2026, including Seema Gujral, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal, and Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.