Purple United Sales IPO Allotment: After the successful closure of the initial public offering (IPO) of the fashion brand Purple United, investor focus has shifted to the IPO allotment, expected to take place today, December 16.

Investors can check Purple United Sales IPO share allotment status online through the NSE website, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies.

You can follow a few simple steps to check Purple United Sales IPO allotment status online.

Purple United Sales IPO Allotment Status on NSE Step 1) Visit the NSE website at this link - https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2) Sign up by entering your details and click Submit

Step 3) Choose ‘Purple United Sales Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4) To check the allotment status, enter your IPO application number

Step 5) Click the Submit button

Your Purple United Sales IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Purple United Sales IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1) Visit the IPO registrar’s website at this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2) Choose ‘Purple United Sales Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3) Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4) Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5) Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Purple United Sales IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Purple United Sales IPO latest GMP As of December 16, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Purple United Sales public issue is at ₹75 per share. Considering the upper price band of the issue of ₹126, Purple United Sales shares could list at ₹201 apiece, a premium of 59.52 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

Grey market premium is an indicator investor's willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP for the IPO increased to ₹75 per share on December 16, compared to its earlier level of ₹72 on December 15.

Purple United Sales IPO Details Purple United Sales Limited is a fashion brand that offers clothing, shoes, and accessories for children of all ages.

The public issue was subscribed 160.08 times at the end of the final day of bidding, according to data collected from Chittorgarh. The retail portion was subscribed 155.29 times, the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was booked 269.70 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 86.30 times.

The price band for the SME IPO was fixed at ₹121 to ₹126 per equity share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The company aimed to raise ₹32.81 crore from a fresh issue of shares.

According to the ‘T+3’ listing rules, an IPO must list within three days after the end of the subscription period. Therefore, the IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, December 18.