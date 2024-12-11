IPO news: Purple United Sales IPO (Initial Public Offering) has hit the Indian primary market today. The fashion brand company for children has fixed the Purple United Sales IPO price band at ₹121 to ₹126 apiece. Among important Purple United Sales IPO dates, Purple United Sales IPO subscription will remain open from Wednesday to Friday, December 11th to 13th, 2024. A bidder can apply for the Purple United Sales IPO in lots, and one lot of the NSE SME IPO will comprise 1000 company shares. Purple United Sales shares became available in the grey market much ahead of the IPO's opening date. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

Purple United Sales IPO details 1] Purple United Sales IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

2] Purple United Sales IPO price band: The fashion brand company for children has a fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹121 to ₹126 per equity share.

3] Purple United Sales IPO date: The Purple United Sales IPO subscription will remain open from 11 to 13 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday.

4] Purple United Sales IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹32.81 crore, a fresh offer.

5] Purple United Sales IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 1000 company shares.

6] Purple United Sales IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is Saturday, 14th December 2024. In case of a delay in the announcement of share allocation, applicants may expect the finalization of share allotment on 16th December 2024.

7] Purple United Sales IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar.

8] Purple United Sales IPO Lead Manager: Expert Global Consultants Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

9] Purple United Sales IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The most likely Purple United Sales IPO listing date is 18 December 2024.

10] Purple United Sales IPO review: The market capitalization of the Purple United Sales IPO is ₹121.08 crore. In FY24, the company's revenue grew by around 67% YoY, whereas Profit After Tax (PAT) shot up nearly 223%.