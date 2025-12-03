Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment status to be finalised today: Check steps to track status on BSE, registrar

Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment: The allotment for Purple Wave Infocom's initial public offering (IPO) is in focus following the completion of its share sale.

Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment date is fixed as Wednesday, December 3. The credit of shares in the account of the allottees is expected on Thursday, December 4, while the refund to non-allottees will also take place on the same day.

Purple Wave Infocom IPO was open for bidding from November 28 to December 2. The issue was subscribed 6.88 times, as it received bids for 1,19,22,000 shares as against 17,34,000 shares on offer.

The retail portion of the IPO received bids for 3.80 times, the NII portion 7.69 times and the QIB segment 11.85 times.

The ₹31.45 crore offer was priced in the range of ₹120 to ₹126 and was entirely a fresh issue of 0.25 crore shares. Shares of Purple Wave Infocom are slated to list on the BSE SME platform on December 5.

Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment can be tracked on the website of the registrar or the exchange by following a few easy steps.

Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment steps for BSE ⦁ Head to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

⦁ Select 'equity' as issue type

⦁ Pick the issue name from the dropdown

⦁ Enter application number or PAN number

⦁ Click on 'I'm not a robot'

⦁ Hit search

Purple Wave Infocom IPO allotment for registrar — Maashitla Securities ⦁ Head to the registrar's website using this link: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

⦁ Select a company from the dropdown

⦁ Select either of the options: PAN/Application Number/Demat Account Number

⦁ Enter the details related to the offer selected

⦁ Hit Submit

Purple Wave Infocom IPO GMP The grey market trend for Purple Wave Infocom IPO is absent. With the GMP of ₹0, the shares of Purple Wave Infocom could list at the upper end of the price band.

Incorporated in 2007, Purple Wave Infocom is engaged in the sale and integration of digital professional audio-video (PRO AV) equipment.