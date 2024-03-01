Purv Flexipack IPO allotment to be finalised today; 6 steps to check status
Purv Flexipack IPO share allotment will be finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd portal.
Purv Flexipack IPO allotment date: The Purv Flexipack IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check Purv Flexipack IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal.
