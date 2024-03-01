Purv Flexipack IPO allotment date: The Purv Flexipack IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, March 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check Purv Flexipack IPO allotment status on the registrar's – Link Intime India Private Ltd – portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Purv Flexipack IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and closed on Thursday, February 29. Purv Flexipack IPO subscription rate was 421.78 times on Day 3.

Investors can find out if they have been given shares through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares on Monday. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Purv Flexipack IPO listing date is March 5.

Here's how one could do a Purv Flexipack IPO allotment status check: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Purv Flexipack IPO, you can do a Purv Flexipack IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Purv Flexipack IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6 Click ‘submit’ after filling out the captcha.

Purv Flexipack IPO GMP today Purv Flexipack IPO GMP or grey market premium is +125. This indicates Purv Flexipack share price was trading at a premium of ₹125 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Purv Flexipack IPO is expected to list at ₹196 apiece, which is 176.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹71.

Based on last 14 sessions' grey market activities, today's IPO GMP expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹125, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

