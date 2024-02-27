Purv Flexipack IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1, retail, NII portion sees huge demand; GMP rises
Purv Flexipack IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and will close on Thursday, February 29. Purv Flexipack IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹70 to ₹71 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Purv Flexipack IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
