Purv Flexipack IPO: Price band, issue size, GMP, key details to know
Purv Flexipack IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and close on Thursday, February 29. Purv Flexipack IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares.
Purv Flexipack IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹70 to ₹71 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Purv Flexipack IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, February 27, and close on Thursday, February 29. Purv Flexipack IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. The floor price is 7 times of the face value of equity shares and the cap price is 7.10 times of the face value of equity shares.
