Pushpa Jewellers IPO: Here's date, price band, GMP and other details.

B2B jewellery maker Pushpa Jewellers initial public offering (IPO) is all set to open for subscription on June 30. The SME segment IPO will remain open for bidding till July 2.

The jewellery maker company has set price band at ₹143 - ₹147, with a face value of ₹10.

The IPO is a book-built issue totaling ₹98.65 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 53.70 lakh shares worth ₹78.94 crore and an offer for sale of 13.41 lakh shares amounting to ₹19.71 crore.

The minimum lot size for an application is 1000. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,43,000.

The allotment for the Pushpa Jewellers IPO is likely to be finalized on Thursday, July 3. The IPO is set to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date scheduled for Monday, July 7.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to finance the establishment of the proposed new showroom, including the capital expenditure cost and inventory cost for the showroom, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. The anchor portion will open on June 27, 2025 and issue will close on July 02.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Pushpa Jewellers IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Pushpa Jewellers IPO is Sunflower Broking Private Limited.

“Our journey began with a clear vision to craft timeless jewellery that blends tradition with elegance. Over the years, we have not only built a strong presence across India but have also taken our designs to international markets through our growing export business. Today, we are proud to be recognised for our design excellence, quality craftsmanship, and customer trust," said Anupam Tibrewal, Managing Director of Pushpa Jewellers.

Tibrewal further added, " The proceeds will support the establishment of a new showroom, enabling us to strengthen our retail footprint and offer an enriched customer experience. This expansion is part of our broader plan to scale operations, explore untapped markets both domestic and overseas, and further solidify our position in the jewellery industry."

Pushpa Jewellers IPO GMP The shares of Pushpa Jewellers is currently not trading in the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

About the company Pushpa Jewellers Limited is a Wholesaler jewellery maker in the B2B segment with a presence across India. The Company is one of the leading jewellery manufacturers specializing in both traditional and modern gold jewellery. It offers a wide range of gold jewellery, incorporating fine stones like Emerald, Jade, Pearl, and Meena.

In FY24, the company reported a revenue of ₹25,534.28 lakhs, an operating EBITDA of ₹1,987.50 lakhs, and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,357.70 lakhs.

In FY25, the company’s performance improved, with revenue rising to ₹28,106.07 lakhs, operating EBITDA increasing to ₹3,175.59 lakhs, and PAT growing to ₹2,228.63 lakhs.