Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: August 25. Listing date: August 30. IPO price: ₹166. GMP: ₹21.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: Pyramid Technoplast IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 25 . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
