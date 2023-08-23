Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: Pyramid Technoplast IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 25 . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 28, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Pyramid Technoplast listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, August 30 on BSE and NSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Pyramid Technoplast IPO.

If you have applied for the Pyramid Technoplast IPO, you can check your Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select "Pyramid Technoplast Limited IPO" in company name section

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

Your Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

How to check Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP or Pyramid IPO grey market premium on Wednesday was +21 similar to previous trading session. This indicates Pyramid Technoplast share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast share price is ₹187 apiece, which is 12.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹166.

According to topsharebrokers.com, The current Pyramid IPO GMP ( ₹21) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest Pyramid IPO grey market premium is recorded at ₹19, while the highest GMP is ₹28.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.