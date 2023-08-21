Pyramid Technoplast IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, apply or not?1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 17% against the issue price band of ₹161 to ₹166 per equity share
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited opened on 18th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd August 2023. Means Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscription will end on tomorrow and investors have just two days in hand to apply for the initial offer. As per the Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscription status, by 12:15 PM on day two of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 3.40 times whereas its retail portion has ben subscribed 3.98 times.
