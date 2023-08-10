Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22. The allocation to anchor investors for Pyramid Technoplast IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17. Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

The floor price is 15.10 times of the face value and the cap price is 16.60 times of the face value of the equity share.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO details

Pyramid Technoplast IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹91.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to ₹61.75 crore on upper band price through the Offer.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to cover offer-related costs as well as the payback and/or pre-payment or repayment, in full or part, of any outstanding borrowings that the firm has taken out.

PNB Investment Services Limited and First Overseas Capital Limited are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the offer's registrar.

The company's promoters are Jaiprakash Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Madhu Agarwal, Bijaykumar Agarwal, Yash Synthetics Private Limited, and Credence Financial Consultancy LLP.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO date

Pyramid Technoplast IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 29. Pyramid Technoplast IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 30.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP or grey market premium is +20. This indicates Pyramid Technoplast share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Thursday, according to market observers.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast share price is ₹186 apiece, which is 12% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

