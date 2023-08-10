Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens next week: GMP, price band, and other key details

Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22. The allocation to anchor investors for Pyramid Technoplast IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17. Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}