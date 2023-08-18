Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited is going to hit primary market today. The public issue has become open for subscribers today and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd August 2023. The company has fixed Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band at ₹151 to ₹166 and one log of the IPO will comprise 90 shares of the company. The polymer-based molded products manufacturer company aims to raise 153.05 crore out of which, ₹91.30 crore will be generated through fresh issues while rest ₹61.75 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The public issue is porposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

Meanwhile, ahead of Pyramid Technoplast IPO opening, shares of the company have started trading in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Pyramid Technoplast Limited are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today.

Important Pyramid Technoplast IPO details

1] Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today: According to market observers shares of Pyramid Technoplast Limited are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today. This means, Pyramid Technoplast IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28.

2] Pyramid Technoplast IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share.

3] Pyramid Technoplast IPO date: The book build issue has opened today for subscribers and it will remain open till 22nd August 2023.

4] Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 90 shares of the company.

5] Pyramid Technoplast IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹153.05 crore from its initial offer.

6] Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 25th August 2023.

7] Pyramid Technoplast IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Pyramid Technoplast IPO listing: The issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Pyramid Technoplast IPO listing date: The tentative date for share listing is 30th August 2023.

10] Pyramid Technoplast IPO review: Listing out strength of the public issue, Axis Capita said, "The company caters to bulk packaging requirements of their clients from diverse industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, lubricants and edible oil by supplying them with Polymer Drums, IBC and MS drums. They have served more than 376 customers on a regular basis during the past 3 financial years." The brokerage went on to add that the issue has comprehensive and diverse product portfolio.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.