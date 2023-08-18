Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens today. GMP, review, apply or not?

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast Limited is going to hit primary market today. The public issue has become open for subscribers today and it will remain open for bidders till 22nd August 2023. The company has fixed Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band at ₹151 to ₹166 and one log of the IPO will comprise 90 shares of the company. The polymer-based molded products manufacturer company aims to raise 153.05 crore out of which, ₹91.30 crore will be generated through fresh issues while rest ₹61.75 crore is reserved for the OFS route. The public issue is porposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

