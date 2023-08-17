Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO collects ₹27.55 crore from anchor investors; check details2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO anchor investors: Pyramid Technoplast IPO raises ₹27.55 crore from anchor investors; IPO to open on August 18 and close on August 22.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO anchor investors: Pyramid Technoplast IPO garnered a capital of ₹27.55 crore through an anchor book process today (Thursday, August 17). Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started