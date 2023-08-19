Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO fully booked on day 1; here's what GMP indicates2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 1.61 times on day 1; grey market premium at +28.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 1.61 times on day 1. Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened on Friday, August 18 and will close on Tuesday, August 22.
