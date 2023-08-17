Allotment and Listing of Pyramid IPO: Pyramid Technoplast IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 29. Pyramid Technoplast IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 30.