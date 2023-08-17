Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO opens tomorrow; here are 10 things to know3 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on August 18 with a price band of ₹151 to ₹166 per share.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18.
Pyramid Technoplast Limited produces polymer-based moulded products (Polymer Drums), which are primarily used for packaging needs by chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical firms.
The company produces Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC), MS Drums, and polymer-based bulk packaging drums for the packaging and transportation of chemicals, agrochemicals, and speciality chemicals.
Pyramid Technoplast's promoters are Jaiprakash Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Madhu Agarwal, Bijaykumar Agarwal, Yash Synthetics Private Limited, and Credence Financial Consultancy LLP.
The company's revenue from operations was ₹480 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023, while its net profit was ₹31.76 crore.
The listed industry peers of the company are Time Technoplast Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, and Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.
Here are the 10 key things to know about Pyramid Technoplast IPO:
Pyramid Technoplast IPO date: Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band: Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
Pyramid IPO lot size: Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.
Anchor Investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Pyramid Technoplast IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO details: Pyramid Technoplast IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹91.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to ₹61.75 crore on upper band price through the Offer.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO objectives: The net proceeds from the offer will be used to cover offer-related costs as well as the payback and/or pre-payment or repayment, in full or part, of any outstanding borrowings that the firm has taken out.
Allotment and Listing of Pyramid IPO: Pyramid Technoplast IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 29. Pyramid Technoplast IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 30.
Lead Manager and Registrar of Pyramid Technoplast IPO: PNB Investment Services Limited and First Overseas Capital Limited are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the offer's registrar.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO reservation: Pyramid Technoplast IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP: Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP or grey market premium on Wednesday was +24 similar to previous trading session. This indicates Pyramid Technoplast share price were trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast share price is ₹190 apiece, which is 14.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹166.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
