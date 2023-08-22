Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO subscribed over 18 times on day 3 so far; NII portion sees huge demand3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 18.16 times on day 3 so far, with overwhelming response from all investor categories.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO Subscription Status: Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 18.16 times on day 3, so far. Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened Friday, August 18 and will close today (Tuesday, August 22).
