Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 18.16 times on day 3 so far, with overwhelming response from all investor categories.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO Subscription Status: Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 18.16 times on day 3, so far. Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened Friday, August 18 and will close today (Tuesday, August 22).

Pyramid Technoplast IPO received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and retail investors on day 3. Qualified institutional buyers also responded positively to the issue on the third day. All three categories were oversubscribed on day 3

Pyramid IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 14.51 times, NII portion was subscribed 32.21 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 9.94 times.

Pyramid IPO Subscription Status details Pyramid IPO has received bids for 13,72,76,280 shares against 75,60,400 shares on offer, at 16:30 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO's retail investors' portion received bids for 6,68,71,530 shares against 46,10,000 shares on offer for this segment.

Pyramid IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 5,94,03,420 shares against 18,44,000 on offer for this segment.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 1,10,01,330 shares against 11,06,400 on offer for this segment.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO details Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹151 to ₹166 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO garnered a capital of ₹27.55 crore through an anchor book process on Thursday, August 17.

Four investors took part in the anchor book offering, according to the exchange filing of Pyramid Technoplast. These investors include the Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, the Alchemie Ventures Fund, the Pluris Fund, and the Resonance Opportunities Fund.

Pyramid IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to ₹91.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to ₹61.75 crore on upper band price through the Offer.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to cover offer-related costs as well as the payback and/or pre-payment or repayment, in full or part, of any outstanding borrowings that the firm has taken out.

PNB Investment Services Limited and First Overseas Capital Limited are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the offer's registrar.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP or grey market premium on Tuesday was +16 lower than the previous trading session. This indicates Pyramid Technoplast share price were trading at a premium of ₹16 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast share price is ₹182 apiece, which is 9.64% higher than the IPO price of ₹166.

Pyramid IPO GMP on Monday was ₹22. According to topsharebrokers.com, the current GMP ( ₹16) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹16 while the highest GMP is ₹28.