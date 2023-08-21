Hello User
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: Pyramid IPO subscribed over 5 times on day 2; details here

2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:59 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 5.84 times on day 2, receives overwhelming response from all investor categories.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened on Friday, August 18 and will close on Tuesday, August 22.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO Subscription Status: Pyramid Technoplast IPO was subscribed 5.84 times on day 2. Pyramid Technoplast IPO opened Friday, August 18 and will close on Tuesday, August 22.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO received overwhelming response from retail investors and non-institutional investors (NIIS) on day 2. Qualified institutional buyers also responded positively to the issue on the second day. All three categories were fully subscribed on day 2.

Pyramid IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 6.52 times, NII portion was subscribed 6.73 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 1.49 times.

Pyramid IPO Subscription Status details

Pyramid IPO has received bids for 4,41,19,440 shares against 75,60,400 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO's retail investors' portion received bids for 3,00,69,900 shares against 46,10,000 shares on offer for this segment.

Pyramid IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 1,24,02,360 shares against 18,44,000 on offer for this segment.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 16,47,180 shares against 11,06,400 on offer for this segment.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO details

Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between 151 to 166 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO garnered a capital of 27.55 crore through an anchor book process on Thursday, August 17.

Four investors took part in the anchor book offering, according to the exchange filing of Pyramid Technoplast. These investors include the Carnelian Structural Shift Fund, the Alchemie Ventures Fund, the Pluris Fund, and the Resonance Opportunities Fund.

Pyramid IPO is made up of fresh issue that totals to 91.30 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion aggregates to 61.75 crore on upper band price through the Offer.

The net proceeds from the offer will be used to cover offer-related costs as well as the payback and/or pre-payment or repayment, in full or part, of any outstanding borrowings that the firm has taken out.

PNB Investment Services Limited and First Overseas Capital Limited are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the offer's registrar.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO has reserved not more than 30% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 20% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 50% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP or grey market premium on Monday was +22 lower than the previous trading session. This indicates Pyramid Technoplast share price were trading at a premium of 22 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Pyramid Technoplast share price is 188 apiece, which is 13.25% higher than the IPO price of 166.

Pyramid IPO GMP on Friday was 22. According to topsharebrokers.com, the current GMP ( 22) is showing signals towards the lower side. With this trend, it can go further down on listing day.The lowest GMP is recorded at 19 while the highest GMP is 28.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 03:59 PM IST
