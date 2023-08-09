Pyramid Technoplast IPO to open next week. GMP, price, other details you may want to know1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens on August 18, aims to raise ₹153.05 crore. Likely to list on August 30
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast is opening on on August 18. The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share. The company aims to raise 153.05 crore from this book-built issue. After SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, this would be the fourth public issue in AUgust 2023.
