Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast is opening on on August 18. The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share. The company aims to raise 153.05 crore from this book-built issue. After SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, this would be the fourth public issue in AUgust 2023.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP

The shares of the company are yet to make a debut in the grey market

Pyramid Technoplast IPO to open next week: Here we list out important details

Pyramid Technoplast IPO price

The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share

Pyramid Technoplast IPO open date

Friday, 18 August 2023

Pyramid Technoplast IPO close date

Tuesday, 22 August 2023

The public issue of Pyramid Technoplastis proposed for listing on BSE, NSE

Pyramid Technoplast IPO listing date

The likely date for listing of Pyramid Technoplast IPO is Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Pyramid Technoplast IPO size

9,220,000 shares (aggregating up to ₹153.05 Cr)

Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 shares thereafter.

Retail (Min) 1 90 shares

Retail (Max) 13 1170 shares

Pyramid Technoplast IPO investment limit

Retail investors can make an application for a minimum of ₹14,940 for one lot (90 shares) and their maximum investment would be ₹1,94,220 (1,170 shares).

Pyramid Technoplast IPO allotment date

The finalisation of the basis of allotment of IPO shares will be done by August 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by August 29.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO registrar

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar of public issue

Pyramid Technoplast IPO Promoter Holding

Bijaykumar Agarwal, Jaiprakash Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Madhu Agarwal, Yash Synthetics Private Limited, and Credence Financial Consultancy LLP are the company's promoters.

