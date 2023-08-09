Pyramid Technoplast IPO to open next week. GMP, price, other details you may want to know1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens on August 18, aims to raise ₹153.05 crore. Likely to list on August 30
Pyramid Technoplast IPO opens on August 18, aims to raise ₹153.05 crore. Likely to list on August 30
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast is opening on on August 18. The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share. The company aims to raise 153.05 crore from this book-built issue. After SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, this would be the fourth public issue in AUgust 2023.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast is opening on on August 18. The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share. The company aims to raise 153.05 crore from this book-built issue. After SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, this would be the fourth public issue in AUgust 2023.
The shares of the company are yet to make a debut in the grey market
The shares of the company are yet to make a debut in the grey market
The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share
The IPO has been priced at a price band of ₹151-166 per share
Friday, 18 August 2023
Friday, 18 August 2023
Tuesday, 22 August 2023
Tuesday, 22 August 2023
The public issue of Pyramid Technoplastis proposed for listing on BSE, NSE
The public issue of Pyramid Technoplastis proposed for listing on BSE, NSE
The likely date for listing of Pyramid Technoplast IPO is Wednesday, 30 August 2023
The likely date for listing of Pyramid Technoplast IPO is Wednesday, 30 August 2023
9,220,000 shares (aggregating up to ₹153.05 Cr)
9,220,000 shares (aggregating up to ₹153.05 Cr)
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 shares thereafter.
Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 shares thereafter.
Retail (Min) 1 90 shares
Retail (Min) 1 90 shares
Retail (Max) 13 1170 shares
Retail (Max) 13 1170 shares
Retail investors can make an application for a minimum of ₹14,940 for one lot (90 shares) and their maximum investment would be ₹1,94,220 (1,170 shares).
Retail investors can make an application for a minimum of ₹14,940 for one lot (90 shares) and their maximum investment would be ₹1,94,220 (1,170 shares).
The finalisation of the basis of allotment of IPO shares will be done by August 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by August 29.
The finalisation of the basis of allotment of IPO shares will be done by August 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by August 29.
Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar of public issue
Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the registrar of public issue
Bijaykumar Agarwal, Jaiprakash Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Madhu Agarwal, Yash Synthetics Private Limited, and Credence Financial Consultancy LLP are the company's promoters.
Bijaykumar Agarwal, Jaiprakash Agarwal, Pushpa Devi Agarwal, Madhu Agarwal, Yash Synthetics Private Limited, and Credence Financial Consultancy LLP are the company's promoters.