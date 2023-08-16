Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Pyramid Technoplast IPO: What GMP signals as issue opens this week? Check here

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:34 PM IST Livemint

Pyramid Technoplast IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO: The initial public offering of Pyramid Technoplast, the industrial packaging company, will open on August 18, Friday and end on August 22.

The 153.05 crore worth Pyramid Technoplast IPO price band has been fixed in the range between 151 to 166 per equity share of face value of 10 each. The lot size for the issue is 90 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO comprises fresh issue of 55 lakh shares aggregating to 91.30 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 37.20 lakh equity shares aggregating to 61.75 crore on upper band price of the offer.

Also Read: SBFC Finance share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the offer to cover offer-related costs as well as the payment or repayment of any outstanding borrowings that the firm has taken.

Ahead of the issue opening, investors may watch out for the Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP, or the grey market premium. Let us understand what Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMO suggests.

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP Today

Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today is 20 per share, as per data on IPOWatch. According to market observers, Pyramid Technoplast shares are trading higher by 20 than their IPO price in the grey market.

Considering the Pyramid Technoplast IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, and the upper end of the price band, Pyramid Technoplast IPO listing may happen at 186 per share ( 166 + 20).

Also Read: Cello World files DRHP for 1,750 crore IPO

Pyramid Technoplast IPO listing date is likely to be August 30, Wednesday. The company is expected to fix the basis of allotment on August 25 and initiate the refunds on August 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 29.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 02:50 PM IST
