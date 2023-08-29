Pyramid Technoplast shares list with over 12% premium at ₹187 per share on NSE2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO had received strong subscription during August 18 to August 22. The initial public offering (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast was subscribed 18.29 times in total.
Pyramid Technoplast IPO Listing: Pyramid Technoplast Ltd, the manufacturer of polymer-based molded products, made a decent debut on Dalal Street Tuesday. Pyramid Technoplast shares were listed at ₹187 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 12.65% to the issue price of ₹166 per share.
