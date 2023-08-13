comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Pyramid Technoplast, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, other IPOs to watch closely this week
Back

After some major listings this week, the primary market is set for a series of fresh IPO issues that are open for subscription in the upcoming week. The upcoming week will see closing window for some of the major IPOs listed earlier this month and some fresh listings are also waiting on the mainboard which will be available for subscription in the coming week.

The primary market is going to witness some movements in the upcoming week and there are 5 major IPOs to keep an eye on. Let's have a look at the IPOs in the upcoming week:

Pyramid Technoplast IPO

It will open for subscription on 18 August with a fixed price band of 151-166 per share with a bid for a minimum of 90 shares in a lot. The anchor investor allocation will be conducted for a day on 17 August. The packaging company is aiming to raise around 139 crore to 150 crore through a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 32.7 lakh shares. It will close on 18 August and the share allotment is expected to be completed by 25 August.

Shoora Designs IPO

Small-to-medium enterprises (SME) IPO is set to open on 17 August. Shoora Designs IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,23,000 equity shares of a face value of 10, aggregating up to 2.03 crore. The closing date of the IPO is 21 August and the share allotment will be conducted on 24 August. The company will process the refunds on 25 August.

Bondada Engineering IPO

The subscription window for the Bondada Engineering IPO commences on 18 August and concludes on 22 August. The IPO's price range has been set at 75 per equity share, having a nominal value of 10 each. Investors have the flexibility to place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with subsequent bid increments in multiples of 1,600 equity shares.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO

TVS Supply Chains Solutions is set to close its 880 crore IPO on 14 August. The IPO which opened its bidding on 10 August has been subscribed 1.03 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 3.62 times. The investors bought a total of 2.58 crore equity shares, surpassing the initial offer size of 2.51 crore shares.

Shelter Pharma IPO

Shelter Pharma IPO which opened on 10 August is set to close on 14 August. The IPO received a massive response and was subscribed 1.10 times on day 1. Shelter Pharma has fixed the price of 42 per share for the IPO with a minimum order quantity of 3,000 shares.

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 05:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout