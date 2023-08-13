Pyramid Technoplast, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, other IPOs to watch closely this week2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The primary market is going to witness some movements in the upcoming week and there are 5 major IPOs to keep an eye on
After some major listings this week, the primary market is set for a series of fresh IPO issues that are open for subscription in the upcoming week. The upcoming week will see closing window for some of the major IPOs listed earlier this month and some fresh listings are also waiting on the mainboard which will be available for subscription in the coming week.
