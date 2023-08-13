After some major listings this week, the primary market is set for a series of fresh IPO issues that are open for subscription in the upcoming week. The upcoming week will see closing window for some of the major IPOs listed earlier this month and some fresh listings are also waiting on the mainboard which will be available for subscription in the coming week.

The primary market is going to witness some movements in the upcoming week and there are 5 major IPOs to keep an eye on. Let's have a look at the IPOs in the upcoming week:

Pyramid Technoplast IPO

It will open for subscription on 18 August with a fixed price band of ₹151-166 per share with a bid for a minimum of 90 shares in a lot. The anchor investor allocation will be conducted for a day on 17 August. The packaging company is aiming to raise around ₹139 crore to ₹150 crore through a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 32.7 lakh shares. It will close on 18 August and the share allotment is expected to be completed by 25 August.

Shoora Designs IPO

Small-to-medium enterprises (SME) IPO is set to open on 17 August. Shoora Designs IPO is a fresh issue comprising 4,23,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹10, aggregating up to ₹2.03 crore. The closing date of the IPO is 21 August and the share allotment will be conducted on 24 August. The company will process the refunds on 25 August.

Bondada Engineering IPO

The subscription window for the Bondada Engineering IPO commences on 18 August and concludes on 22 August. The IPO's price range has been set at ₹75 per equity share, having a nominal value of ₹10 each. Investors have the flexibility to place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with subsequent bid increments in multiples of 1,600 equity shares.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO

TVS Supply Chains Solutions is set to close its ₹880 crore IPO on 14 August. The IPO which opened its bidding on 10 August has been subscribed 1.03 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 3.62 times. The investors bought a total of 2.58 crore equity shares, surpassing the initial offer size of 2.51 crore shares.

Shelter Pharma IPO

Shelter Pharma IPO which opened on 10 August is set to close on 14 August. The IPO received a massive response and was subscribed 1.10 times on day 1. Shelter Pharma has fixed the price of ₹42 per share for the IPO with a minimum order quantity of 3,000 shares.